Busey Trust CO Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Busey Trust CO lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $296.51. 2,227,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

