Connolly Sarah T. Sells 155 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $241.68 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

