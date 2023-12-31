Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 6,225 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.