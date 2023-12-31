Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average is $399.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

