Innova Wealth Partners Has $244,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

