Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $426.51. 1,706,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.21 and a 200-day moving average of $399.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

