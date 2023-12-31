Cohen Lawrence B Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.59. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.