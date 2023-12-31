Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

