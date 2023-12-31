Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.65. 7,316,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

