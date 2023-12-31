Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,023 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.