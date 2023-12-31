Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

