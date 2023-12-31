Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.46. 2,920,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

