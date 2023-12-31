Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,036.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,978.00 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

