Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.87. 1,104,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.97.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

