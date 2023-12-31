Rosenbaum Jay D. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Medtronic by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

