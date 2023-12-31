Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $901,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

