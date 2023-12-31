Connolly Sarah T. Sells 130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.55. 2,631,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

