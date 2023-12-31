Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Intel by 28.6% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 29,288,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

