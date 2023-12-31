Busey Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

