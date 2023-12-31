Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 466 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

