Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.80. 318,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $719.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $698.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

