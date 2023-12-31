ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $71,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 504,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 86,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.70. 16,222,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,169,746. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

