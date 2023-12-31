Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 215 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $625.03. 724,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.36 and its 200-day moving average is $522.57. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.