Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

