Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $10.44 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $563,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $54.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

