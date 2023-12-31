Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 960,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

