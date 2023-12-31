Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $35.68 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $120.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

