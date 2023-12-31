Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,800 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

