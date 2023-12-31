YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $706.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $655.09 and its 200 day moving average is $597.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

