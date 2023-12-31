Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 839.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 366,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

