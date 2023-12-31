Connolly Sarah T. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

