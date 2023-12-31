Connolly Sarah T. Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 22.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 162.9% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 150.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,547.22. 164,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,265. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,978.00 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3,036.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.