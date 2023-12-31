Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

