Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

