TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 833 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.78. 33,285,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

