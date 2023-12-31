TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.