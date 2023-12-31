Cohen Lawrence B Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

