YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,345 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $263.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

