Busey Trust CO Buys 1,194 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.67. 812,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $259.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

