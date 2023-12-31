Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.56. 1,542,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.