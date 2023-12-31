Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.48. 326,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,755. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

