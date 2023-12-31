Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 479 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

S&P Global stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.52. 884,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

