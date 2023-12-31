Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Trimmed by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.63. 712,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

