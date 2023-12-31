Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Novartis by 9.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.97. 960,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

