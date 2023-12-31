Moreno Evelyn V Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

CVS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

