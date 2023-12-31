Moreno Evelyn V Has $4.14 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. 517,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.