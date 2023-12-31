Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

