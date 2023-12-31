Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.77. 881,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,483. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

