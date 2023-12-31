Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

