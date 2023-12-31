TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

